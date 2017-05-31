Retail prices of milk, sugar to reduce from Thursday

By Benson Rioba

The retail prices of milk and sugar are expected to reduce from tomorrow (Thursday) with a half liter packet of milk to retail 10 shillings less while a kilo of sugar will reduce to 100 shillings in a fortnight.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett says sugar imports due in the country next week will drive the price reduction.

Kenyans have been grappling with high costs of basic commodities such as maize flour, sugar and milk. This has seen the government to step in to subsidize maize flour as well as zero-rate duty on sugar to help slash prices that have hit 200 shillings per kilo.

He says sugar imports that are due in the country in a week will see prices reduce to about 110 shillings per kilo.

Milk prices are also expected to drop with a packet of a half liter packet reducing by 10 shillings from tomorrow. This has been helped by the rains that have enhanced fodder supply.

He says more maize imports are expected in the country to help stabilize retail prices.

He urged Kenyans top embrace other types of food instead of over-relying on maize.