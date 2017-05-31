Security beefed up in Nyeri ahead of Madaraka day fete

By Collins Anampiu

Police in Nyeri County have been put on high alert ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations set for tomorrow at Kabiruini grounds.

Central Regional Commissioner Ann Ng’etich stated that police have been deployed appropriately to secure the region that is hosting the national celebrations for the first time.

The preparations are jointly being done by the national and county governments. Over 70 million shillings has been spent to give the grounds a facelift ahead of the June 1st event.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead Kenyans in the celebrations to mark the day Kenya attained internal self-rule in 1964.

She said there will be police patrols within Nyeri Town and all major towns in the entire region to ensure that law and order is maintained.

Ng’etich further urged Nyeri residents and guests to cooperate with the security agencies and volunteer useful information to pre-empt any criminal activities.

Last year, the fete was held in Nakuru at the Afraha Stadium. Historically, Madaraka Day was marked in Nairobi.

Preparations complete for Madaraka Day celebrations