Garissa police launch manhunt for Al-Shabaab who kidnapped teachers

By Antony Kaikai

Security agencies in Garissa County have launched a manhunt for assailants believed to be Al-Shabaab militants who raided a school in Fafi before abducting two teachers.

The heavily armed militants also destroyed a telecommunication mast before fleeing towards the Kenya – Somali border.

The suspected al-shabaab adherents are said to have launched the daring attack on a school in Fafi where they proceeded to burn structures before abducting two teachers on Wednesday night.

Armed with automatic rifles, the rag tag militants also destroyed a local telecommunication mast in a move aimed at disrupting communication in the volatile region.

They later, escaped towards the porous Kenya-Somalia border. Security agencies have since been mobilized and are combing the region in a bid to flush out the attackers.

The latest incident come in the wake of a sharp rise in attacks linked to the Somalia-based terror group, with security officers suffering the brunt of the attacks mostly attributed to Improvised Explosive Devices.

On the same day, nine people died among them six police officers, two Kenya Defence Forces officers and a civilian.

Kenya Defence Forces is in hot pursuit of the Islamic militia agents believed to be behind Wednesday’s Improvised Explosive Device attack in Kiunga, Lamu County .

One Administration Police officer was injured and has been hospitalized.

Wednesday’s attack brings the number of security agents killed in line of duty to 21, in a span of a week.

Last week, 13 Administration Police officers lost their lives after deadly explosions in Garissa and Mandera counties where Governor Ali Roba escaped death by a whisker after five of his bodyguards died.