Drama as governor Joho is cleared by IEBC

A number of sitting governors and gubernatorial aspirants with alleged integrity questions wereThursday cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission –IEBC to contest in the August polls.

Among those cleared are, Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho, Machakos governor Dr Alfred Mutua, Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria, and Nairobi’s Dr. Evans Kidero among others.

Joho’s clearance was not without some drama. Mombasa County Returning office Wanjiku Kariuki insisted that Joho presents his form four certificate as part of the requirements.

After a brief argument, he produced the KCSE certificate and was eventually cleared.

Weeks ago, there were fears that Joho could be locked out of the Mombasa gubernatorial race over questionable academic papers. He moved to court to preempt any attempts to block him from vying.

The Mombasa Governor holds a Bachelor’s degree from Kampala University and is pursuing a Master’s degree at Gretsa University.

He says he acquired his degree progressively despite performing dismally at ‘O’ level.

Meanwhile, Mwangi Wa Iria was cleared at the time word went round that someone had gone to court to block his clearance by IEBC. He promised to maintain peace during his campaigns and urged all aspirants on different positions to do so.

Elsewhere, Bomet governor Isaac Ruto was also given the green light to vie by IEBC. He was escorted to the IEBC offices in Bomet by NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi.

Thereafter, he held a rally to drum support for NASA.

Other sitting governors cleared are Kwale Governor and Jubilee candidate, Salim Mvurya, Taita-Taveta Governor John Mruttu running on Independent ticket, Migori Governor Zachary Obado on ODM, and Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana among others.

Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko was also cleared for Nairobi gubernatorial race. He will battle it out with incumbent governor Evans Kidero who also got the nod from IEBC.

However, the commission rejected Nairobi Governor aspirant Miguna Miguna papers after he presented 2,000 signatures in Jpeg format instead of Excel as required by IEBC.

He is contesting for Nairobi seat as an Independent candidate.

The Commission gave Miguna until Friday to present his papers in the right format so as to get cleared.

Others given the green light to view are former Secretary to the Cabinet Francis Kimemia and Chirau Ali Mwakwere who are going for the Nyandarua and Kwale gubernatorial seats respectively.

Governors have until Friday to present their nomination papers to the electoral body for clearance.