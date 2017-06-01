11 Governors,13 MPs named in integrity report submitted to IEBC

By KBC Reporter

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it has received 106 cases from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in regard to enforcement of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity.

IEBC in a statement says it will act on the report which has names of candidates vying for different positions from national to ward level.

According to IEBC requirements, candidates must meet the moral and ethical requirements under the Leadership and Integrity Act, must also not have been found to have abused or misused state or public office or contravened Chapter Six of the Constitution.

In the report are 11 Governors, one Senator, two Women County Representatives, 13 Members of National Assembly and 14 MCA’s. Those with pending cases are six Governors, two Senators, one Woman Rep, nine members of National Assembly and 23 MCAs.

Those who have been found culpable are one Governor and one Senator and three members of National Assembly.

In a statement IEBC Chairman Wafula Chibikati says that based on the report, the commission has written to EACC to seek for more information and clarification.

The electoral body has also contacted Commission for University Education with regard to cases with questionable academic qualifications and the Public Service Commission and the Judicial Service Commission for clarification in respect to former state and public officers.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati has assured that the commission will exercise its discretion to ensure chapter six of the constitution is complied with.