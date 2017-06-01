Nine people killed in Lamu IED attack

By Hallygan Agade

Kenya Defence Forces is in hot pursuit of the Islamic militia agents believed to be behind Wednesday’s Improvised Explosive Device attack in Kiunga, Lamu County .

In the attack nine people died among them six police officers ,two Kenya Defence Forces officers and a civilian.

One Administration Police officer was injured and has been hospitalized.

Wednesday’s attack brings the number of security agents killed in line of duty to 21, in a span of a week.

Last week, 13 Administration Police officers lost their lives after deadly explosions in Garissa and Mandera counties where Governor Ali Roba escaped death by a whisker after five of his bodyguards died.

Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet announced earlier this week that al-Shabaab have stepped up attacks inside the country after Somalia’s government declared a new offensive against the extremist group.

The Al Shabaab have changed tactics and resorted to using IEDs to carry out attacks in parts of Coast region and North Eastern, according to police.

Meanwhile, a teacher was Wednesday night killed when suspected Al-Shabaab militants raided Fafi trading centre in Garissa County.

The militias who according to the locals were close to 40 in mumber attacked the village at around 10pm and started shooting indiscriminately.

They also razed a school and vandalized a mobile communication mast in the area which disrupted police communication.

North Eastern regional coordinator Mohamud Saleh who confirmed the incident said that the teacher died from a stray bullet as Garissa Governor Nathif Jama condemned the attacks.

Garissa county commissioner James Kianda has urged area residents to volunteer information on suspected Al-Shabaab operatives.