AfDB to finance agriculture transformation in Africa

By Judith Akolo

The African Development Bank has been asked to only finance the agriculture sector in countries that have embraced and domesticated the Malabo Declaration on Agriculture Transformation.

The Director of the Department for Rural Economy and Agriculture (DREA) at the African Union Commission Dr. Godfrey Bahiigwa says it is by domesticating the CAADP Malabo Declaration of 2014, the successor of the Maputo Declaration of 2003, that African states will show a commitment to transforming agriculture.

The CAADP Malabo Declaration impresses upon member states to commit to accelerating agricultural growth and transformation for shared prosperity and improved livelihoods.

Among the seven thematic areas in the Malabo Declaration include: recommitment to the principles and values of CAADP process; Recommitment to enhance investment finance in Agriculture; Commitment to ending hunger by 2025; Commitment to halving poverty by 2025 through inclusive agricultural growth and transformation;Commitment to boosting intra-Africa trade in agricultural commodities and services; commitment to enhancing resilience in livelihoods and production systems to climate variability and other shocks and Commitment to mutual accountability to actions and results.

Bahiigwa called on African states to learn from best practices from one another in a bid to realize the commitments under the Malabo Declaration of 2014.

“When we produce the report in 2018, each country will see where it is ranking and it will be a time for self reflection for countries that have stagnated in agricultural growth,” he said and added, “If Kenya is doing well in nutrition indicators, as a leader you should take a reflection and say what is it that Kenya is doing right and we are not doing right.”

The African Development Bank has pledged to inject US$2.4 Billion in an effort to revamp the ailing sector that is believed hold key to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as halving poverty in Africa.

Bahiigwa at the same time urged the United States President Donald Trump to rethink his decision to pull America out of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

“Africa is already suffering the vagaries of weather that include droughts and floods, the US government out to rethink its position in pulling out of the Paris Agreement,” said Bahiigwa.

He noted that since humanity exists on this planet “collectively it will be in our interest to ensure that the actions that we take are those that will ensure that the planet survives for posterity.

The Private Enterprise Federation of Ghana CEO Nana Osei-Bonsu called on Africa to take the lead in climate mitigation by putting in place infrastructure development that reduces emissions.

“If America pulls out it is not in our interest to bemoan what America has done, let us put in place mitigation measures that ensure that our own contribution to climate change is reduced,” he said.

He called on institutions of higher learning to research on the effect of carbon emissions in the respective African countries and to provide solutions that include mitigation measures that ensure that Africa contributes effectively to reducing carbon emissions.