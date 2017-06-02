Africa Union Commission: Leverage on the youth bulge

By Judith Akolo

The newly appointed Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture at the African Union Commission, Josefa Sacko is asking African member states to increase investment in Agriculture.

Sacko who spoke at the state of the 13th Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program Partnership Platform meeting in Kampala, Uganda said leveraging on the youth will help reduce the high youth unemployment rate in Africa.

“We are blessed with the demographic dividend which lies in the potential of our youth, let us make good use of the this opportunity that other continents lack,” she said.

The meeting with the theme, “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through investments in Youth” hopes to take advantage of the youngest population with 420 million aged between 15 and 35 years of age.

Sacko asked member states to utilize opportunities offered by the agricultural sector to create decent jobs for youth including in agricultural research and technology uptake.

“Bold policies allowing young people to access land, knowledge and skills, access to finance, and market linkages should be put in place and implemented,” she said and added, “This will allow this important segment to become real agricultural entrepreneurs and to play its crucial role in leading the economic transformation in Africa.”

African member states have been asked to take advantage of the youth bulge and create opportunities for the large mass of youth to engage in Agriculture as a entrepreneurs.

Sacko said the Agriculture Transformation agenda by 2025 as set out in the 2014 Malabo Declaration, “will depend on how well African governments plan to increase funding to the agriculture sector,” she said and added, “This constitutes a continental framework for the decade to modernize African Agriculture and contribute to inclusive growth and shared prosperity.”

Exuding optimism, Sacko who took over from Rhoda Peace Tumusiime as the Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture at the AUC said Africa can end hunger and halve poverty by 2025 if member states increase funding to the agriculture sector.

“Indeed by intelligently investing at least 10 percent of annual public expenditure will unlock private sector investments both domestic and foreign to the sector,” she noted.

She noted that investment in agriculture could see the continent doubling productivity, tripling intra-African trade in agricultural commodities and services, sustaining annual agricultural GDP growth at 6 percent.

She urged for concerted efforts to reduce post-harvest losses by 50 percent in order to help create job opportunities “for at least 30 percent of the youth in agricultural value chains, and make African Agriculture more resilient to climate change.

The commissioner said challenges including the high import bill for agricultural commodities including food is a major impediment as jobs in the sector are exported in form of the food imports.

“Trends show that Africa spends US$ 35 billion on food imports alone and this figure is expected to increase to US$ 110 billion by 2025 if the current situation is not addressed,” she warned.

Currently 13 percent of total food and agricultural trade and remains low “despite the fact that our continent is endowed with 60 percent arable land, together with a growing food market,” she said and added, “It is unacceptable that our crop yield per plot of land and animal product per capita are the lowest in the world.”

With projections that the African population will reach 2.1 billion by 2050 and 23.2 percent of the population in Africa, categorized as food insecure, the African Union Commission is urging for a targeted approach to help reduce the high food shortage on the continent.