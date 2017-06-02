Campus graduates to be deployed under development programs

By Beth Nyaga

The Ministry of Education is set to deploy some 88 university graduates to various schools in 20 under National leadership development programme.

They will join 482 others who are already providing community service under G-United Programme whose objective, among others is to promote national cohesion and integration.

They embark on the adventure after undergoing a rigorous four day training session at Thogoto Teachers Training College.

Closing the training programme on Thursday, the Dean of Students at Thogoto TTC Solomon Muriiki said the experience will provide them with the opportunity to develop adaptation skills as they live and interact with people of different cultural and socioeconomic setting.

Volunteer Graduates Assistants (VGA) has been deployed to primary schools to provide educational support and serve as educational ambassadors in surrounding communities.

They will provide remedial lessons mainly in literacy to class one and two with learning difficulties.

They have been given the skills in teaching by experts from the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

They will live with host families throughout until the end of 3rd term, an experience that will broaden their vision of life about life.

The Volunteers expressed excitement about the adventure saying it will provide them with a chance to live and learn from environment they are not familiar with.

Present included the National Coordinator of the programme, Martin Kungania.

The Volunteer are in 20 Counties which include Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega, Migori, Kwale, Kiambu, Kisumu, Meru, Samburu, and Kilifi among others.

While launching the pioneer cohort of Volunteers in 2014, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that such initiatives would make people understand that as a country we are one people with shared values, shared objectives and shared needs.

“It is only through working together that we will be able to resolve some of the problems that we face as a country,” said the President during the launch of the programme at State House in September, last year.