Liverpool in talks with Roma over Salah

By BBC Sports

Liverpool are holding talks with Roma in an attempt to sign Egypt forward Mohamed Salah after having a £28m bid turned down.

Roma have rejected Liverpool’s initial offer for the 24-year-old – but talks are ongoing and Salah remains a prime target for manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Italian club is understood to want between £35m and £40m for Salah.

The player almost joined Liverpool before moving to Chelsea from FC Basel for £11m in January 2014.

Salah was a key figure as Roma finished second in Serie A, scoring 15 goals in 31 league appearances.

Klopp believes he would be an important addition as Liverpool prepare for their return to the Champions League next season.

He had successful loan spells away from Chelsea at Fiorentina and then Roma before making the latter a permanent move for around £15m last summer.

Salah is believed to be tempted by a return to the Premier League with Liverpool after an unfulfilling spell at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool have already lined up Chelsea’s 19-year-old striker Dominic Solanke, who will join on 1 July.

The fee will be decided by a tribunal after he rejected a new contract at Stamford Bridge, with the fee expected to be around £3m.