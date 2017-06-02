Makueni County’s economy to be boosted by SGR

By Caroline Njenga

The economy of Makueni County and its environs is expected to grow tremendously with the introduction of the Standard Gauge Railway freight and passenger train services along the route as well as the establishment of the Mtito Andei Station.

Mtito Andei Railway Station Passenger Operations Officer Mathew Maiyo urged the local business community to take advantage of the new development by expanding their enterprises so as to boost their livelihoods.

Makueni County borders Kajiado County to the West and Taita Taveta County to the South.

Major physical features in the county include the volcanic Chyulu hills in Kibwezi West as well as Mbooni hills and Kilungu hills which could be seen from a far.

Residents of Makueni showed up in large numbers at the Mtito Andei Railway Station to usher in a new transport era.

The train dubbed Madaraka express snaked through the rocky hills of Makueni County, passing isolated houses as it reached its maximum speed of 120km per hour at the Mtito Andei station.

It is one of the biggest intermediate stations when compared to the other 6.

From a far, residents were eager to have a glimpse of the Madaraka Express which is expected to create direct and indirect jobs for the people as well as boost the economic development of the

county.

Here, passengers alighting from the train will go through the same security checks as those at airports.

Mathew Maiyo, who is in charge of passenger operations at the station says the new railway will come with its own economic and social benefits which will be felt for centuries to come.

Commuters will initially pay Ksh360 for economy class tickets from Nairobi to Mtito Andei and Ksh 370 from Mtito to Mombasa.

The train service which will be on a first come first served basis will offer inter-city and inter-county services.

A high surveillance system has been put up to monitor the railway line as the government keeps an eye on vandals targeting the SGR.

Around 30 well trained local engineers will be working at the Mtito Andei station for maintenance purposes.

Kenyans have been urged to be supportive of the project as the benefits outrun the negatives