International News 

South Africa’s ANC calls for Zuma GuptaLeaks investigation

Beth Nyaga

By BBC News

South Africa’s ruling party has called for an investigation into emails which claim to show allegedly corrupt links between President Jacob Zuma’s family and wealthy businessmen.

The African National Congress (ANC) said the claims questioned the credibility of the government and such matters could not be allowed to fester.

Mr Zuma recently survived calls for his resignation by some senior ANC members.

The claims have been dismissed as a fabrication by Zuma’s lawyers.

The Gupta family of businessmen has said the leaks were “political inspired”.

