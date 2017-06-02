Stars coach upbeat about rising in FIFA rankings

By Richard Munga

Harambee Stars Head Coach Stanley Okumbi is optimistic the national soccer team can rise higher than their 74th spot placing in the FIFA rankings.

The tactician says the players are motivated after climbing four places up in the latest rankings as they prepare to face Sierra Leone in a 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier away in Freetown on the 10th of this month.

Harambee stars will miss the services of three Gor Mahia player’s defender Harun Shakava, midfielder Kenneth Muguna and striker Timothy Otieno who opted out of the national team.

According to Head coach Stanley Okumbi, only Shakava asked for permission to be excused from the squad to join his club for the SportPesa Super Cup in Tanzania while Otieno and Muguna did not show up nor explain their absence.

Only Gor Mahia’s captain Musa Mohammed, goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch and midfielder Ernest Wendo heeded the national team call up from Kogallo’s camp.

The tactician has been on a run of ten unbeaten matches and believes the players can keep up the form and qualify for the African Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004, when the tournament was held in Tunis, Tunisia where Stars were eliminated at the group stage.