Education stakeholders urged to embrace technology

By Irene Muchuma



Education stakeholders have called for players in the sector to integrate technology and innovation in an effort to improve results.

Speaking during a forum organised by bridge international academies, Parliamentary Education Committee Chairperson Sabina Chege said this is the only way children in marginalized areas will access quality education.

Despite considerable investment in education by the government, the sector still faces challenges with children in remote regions suffering the brunt. This led to the jubilee government launching the ambitious laptops project targeting all Standard One pupils in public schools.

And with the narrative now turning to quality rather than just access to basic education, Chege says the sector needs to adopt latest technologies as well as new innovations.

The Murang’a woman representative said the country must embrace public-private partnerships to ensure that best practices are adopted in public schools, sentiments echoed by Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth.

Bridge academies chief executive officer Jay Kimmelman pledged to ensure that children in underserved and marginalised areas continue to access high quality education, sentiments that were echoed by other education stakeholders attending the forum.

Kenya has developed a new education system to replace the 8-4-4 curriculum with emphasis on continuous assessment tests over one-off examinations as it seeks to produce graduates capable of surmounting the challenges of the 21st century.