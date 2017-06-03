Jubilee to offer free NHIF cover to new mothers

By Kevin Wachira



Jubilee Government will provide one year NHIF cover free of charge to all mothers who deliver in public hospitals starting January.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, while campaigning in Nakuru County said his government is committed to improving the lives of Kenyans and will also be sponsoring all secondary school students.

The second day of president Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaign tour saw him traverse the cosmopolitan county of Nakuru, making stopovers in Olengeruone, Rongai, Molo, Njoro, among other towns.

The head of state and his deputy William Ruto reminded the Nakuru electorate of milestones achieved by jubilee government in the last four years and reasons why the administration deserves a second term in office.

The head of state committed to continue improving lives of Kenyans promising to introduce free secondary education starting next year.

The president and his deputy at the same time popularized jubilee candidates seeking various positions in Nakuru County.