Kenya’s Kalalei finishes third in Stokholm marathon

By Kennedy Langat



Kenya’s Samuel Kalalei finished third in this year’s edition of the Stokholm marathon which was held Saturday in Sweden.

Kalalei completed the race in a time of 2 hours 12 minutes and 36 seconds one minute behind Ethiopia’s Abraha Milaw who clinched victory in a time of 2 hours 11 minutes and 36 seconds, 51 minutes ahead of his countryman Samuel Getachew.

Daniel Yator of Kenya completed the 42km event in the fourth position ahead of Mike Mutai who completed the top five finishers.

In the women’s race, Kenya’s Alice Kibor finished third after clocking 2 hours 36 minutes and 19 seconds.

Konjit Tilahun from Ethiopia clocked 2 hours, 35 minutes and 46 seconds to emerge victorious beating her compatriot Balaynesh Shifera to the second spot.

This year’s event was the last to be staged in the current course with the organizers expected to come up with a new route for next year’s 40th edition.