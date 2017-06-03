Kidero accuses EACC of witch hunt

By Lynace Mwasighadi



Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero is alleging a plot by the Ethics and Anti corruption commission to lock him out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

Kidero who is seeking re-election on an ODM ticket has accused the anti graft body of working with government operatives to frustrate his efforts.

His sentiments coming as the Wabukala led commission presented a damning report over integrity concerns against Kidero to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission just a day after he was cleared to contest.

Kidero who got cleared on Friday has blamed the Jubilee Party of working with the Wabukula led commission to ensure he is blocked from defending his seat.

Dr Kidero, who accuses EACC of malice and Witch hunt says he does not have any ongoing or pending cases under investigations saying that all audit queries against him have been cleared by the directorate of criminal investigations, KRA, EACC itself before getting a green light from IEBC.

Speaking while attending a church service at Kayole SDA church, Kidero told EACC and IEBC to refrain from politics to ensure credibility.

Kidero is among county bosses that have been on the radar of EACC. Those whose integrity has been put to question include Adhi Godana of Isiolo his Garissa counterpart Nathif Jama, Sospeter Ojaamong of Busia as well as Murang’a county boss Mwangi Wa Iria. Cyprian Awiti of Homa Bay, Mombasa’s Hassan Joho, Kenneth Lusaka of Bungoma, his Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua, Okoth Obado of Migori and Kirinyaga county gubernatorial nominee Anne Waiguru have also been presented to IEBC by the National Integrity Alliance.

Others are Gladys Shollei, the Jubilee nominee for Uasin Gishu woman representative seat, Nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro, Former Rongo MP Ochillo Ayako, Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Kilifi governor hopeful Kazungu Kambi, Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu, Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter and Tiaty MP Asman Kamama.