Raila launches fourth presidential bid in Kakamega

By John Kioria



NASA Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has officially kicked of his campaign in his fourth stab at the Presidency with a damning indictment on the performance of the Jubilee administration.

Odinga vowed to end tribalism, eliminate wastage in government and create employment for the youth if given the chance to lead the country.

The Coalition says it will employ a raft of measures to ensure that every eligible voter in their strongholds casts their ballot.

Speaking in Bhukungu, Kakamega County the venue of the launch of his fourth bid for the Presidency, Odinga said he will be running for President to fix the country. The former Prime Minister accused the Jubilee administration of condoning corruption as well as failing to tame the high cost of living.

Odinga said the NASA line up once elected will increase allocations to devolved governments to foster development across the country.

Youth unemployment, growth of economy and cutting on wastage according to Odinga will be his major priorities if he ascends to the Presidency.

Political leaders allied to the opposition outfit called on their supporters to come out in their numbers and vote during the elections that are 65 days away vowing to use every method to ensure a maximum turn out.

The NASA leaders hit at the jubilee leadership for allegedly failing to recognize the presence of Odinga during Madaraka day celebrations.