Foreign based players jet in ahead of AFCON match

By Kennedy Langat



Harambee stars Captain Victor Wanyama becomes the third foreign based player to join the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone next Saturday.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder arrived in Machakos Saturday evening, while South Africa-based centre backs Brian Mandela and Joseph Okumu linked up with the squad last Friday.

Striker Michael Olunga is expected in the country Sunday tonight from China, together with New York Cosmos defender David Ochieng and Eric Ouma.

The Zambia-based trio of Jesse Were, David Owino and Anthony Akumu are expected in the country Monday.

Harambee stars Head coach Stanley Okumbi expects to have all the 35 players in camp Monday evening.

Local based players have been in residential training in Machakos since last Monday. The team is expected to leave for Sierra Leone on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Sportpesa premier league champions Tusker FC is expected to sign three players to beef up the squad ahead of the second round of the league.

The team coached by George Nsimbe, are determined to retain the title they won last year and the three players will be a great boost to the playing unit.

The team together with 2015 league champions Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, and Nakuru Allstars are in Tanzania ready to take part in the inaugural Sportpesa Super Cup tournament which gets under way Monday in Dar es Salaam.