Medical experts urge Kenyans to test for HIV

Medical experts have raised concern over the high number of Kenyans who are not aware of their HIV status.

According to Dr. Laban Kariuki of the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya, about one million HIV positive Kenyans are unaware of their status, a development that has compromised ongoing efforts to fight the disease.

Although Kenya has made tremendous progress in the fight against HIV, the biggest obstacle that continues to frustrate these efforts is the unwillingness by many to undertake a HIV test.

The government has therefore partnered with pharmacists to drive self-testing of HIV among Kenyans. Speaking at the opening of the 37th Annual Scientific Conference organized by the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya, Dr. Laban Kariuki said the programme will establish the community pharmacy as a primary healthcare center to support government efforts to fight HIV/Aids.

He said that the roll out of the HIV self-test kits programme is expected to contribute to ending the HIV epidemic by helping reach the UNAIDS 90:90:90 target of having 90% of people knowing their status, 90% of those infected on treatment and ensuring that the 90% reach viral suppression.

PSK president Dr Paul Mwaniki said pharmacists were collaborating with government and other partners such as the Pharmacy and Poisons Board and the Clinton Foundation to enhance self-testing to reach nearly eight million Kenyans estimated not to have ever tested for HIV, among them 1.8 million adults.