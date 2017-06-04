NASA promises to transform Kenyans fortunes

By Simon Achola



The National Super Alliance has promised to transform the fortunes of Kenyans if given a chance to lead the county.

Speaking in Kapsabet in Nandi county, members of the opposition hit out at the government over what they termed as failure to address serious challenges facing Kenyans.

Opposition leaders took the NASA gospel to the vote rich Rift Valley, a region perceived to be the bedrock of jubilee support urging area residents to give them a chance as they engage on a journey to transform the fortunes of Kenyans.

They claimed that tough times lay ahead for farmers in the region especially those in the dairy sector alleging a plot by the government to sell KCC.

A handful of jubilee supporters attempted to disrupt the gathering but their efforts were short lived as those attending the event repulsed them.

After calm was restored, the leaders took issue with the accusations that the super alliance lacked a clear cut agenda of what they wanted to do for the country.

Heavy rains that pounded the region for the better part of the afternoon were cut short the meeting.

Separately, Nairobi county governor Dr.Evans Kidero says National Super Alliance has a Great agenda for Kenya including Social justice, education poverty eradication and improvement of leadership.

He said they intend to carry out their Nairobi county campaigns both at the Gubernatorial level as well as parliamentary peacefully while selling their ideas to Nairobi residents.

He was accompanied by Orange Democratic Movement Women representative aspirant Esther Passaris who said that NASA is the only political vehicle with a national outlook and that it will take care of the interests of all Kenyans.

She said Kenyans should not make the mistake they made in 2013 but they must ensure that a NASA administration is installed in power on the 8th of August. They were speaking at PCEA Church in Riruta Nairobi.