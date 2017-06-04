Political realignments take shape as campaigns gain momentum

By Vitalis Nyagol



Political realignments continue to take shape as political outfits intensify efforts to consolidate support ahead of the forthcoming polls.

The efforts has seen political parties engage their campaign teams who have been crisscrossing the country as they seek to turn regions perceived as swing votes into strongholds.

The tussle between the jubilee party and national super alliance now shifts from the tyranny of numbers in parliament to that of the electorate, as both factions seek to tip the scale in their favor ahead of the polls.

Besides pushing their agenda in their strongholds, both parties seem to be have engaged high gear campaigning in areas considered to hold the swing vote.

Devolution cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has however cautioned the opposition against relying on the swing vote, saying that those areas have since shifted allegiance to jubilee.

Sentiments echoed by nominated senator Beth Mugo who is cautioning the opposition against relying on the coastal region as a stronghold ahead of the forthcoming polls.

And following the clearance from the independent electoral and boundaries commission a section of jubilee legislators from Mt. Kenya region distanced themselves from independent candidates in the area.

Manyatta parliamentary seat aspirant John Muchiri said they viewed independent candidates as their opponents in the coming polls

Meanwhile, Narok north member of parliament Moitalel ole Kenta hit out at the jubilee administration for failing to recognize opposition leader Raila Odinga during the recently held Madaraka day celebrations.

Separately, Kajiado governor David Nkedianye intensified his campaigns in the region for the women vote. Nkadianye addressing close to 3000 women in his Kitengela home town, resonated with the challenges facing women in the county further urging them to vote for development conscious leaders.

Finally, Kitui county governor Julius Malombe has called on area residents to vote for Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga in the coming elections. He promised to deliver the maximum vote during the elections urging residents to turn up in large number for the ballot.