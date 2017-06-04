President Kenyatta vows to unite the country

By PSCU



President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to unite the country ahead of the forthcoming polls.

The President said the destiny of Kenya lies in the composition of all 45 million Kenyans who must strive to achieve it through working together in unity, using their diversity as their strength.

He said Kenya’s destiny cannot be achieved by one individual, but rather by all the citizens supporting and working towards a common goal irrespective of their religious, ethnic or political party backgrounds.

“A country’s destination is made great by a composition of its people working together in unity. Your destination cannot be achieved without working for one another,” President Kenyatta toild 5,000 worshippers at the Kingdowm Seekers Fellowship Church in Nakuru town after attending a church service.

“Kenya will not be made great by one community but by appreciating each other, our diversity is not a challenge,” the President said.

Deputy President William Ruto, Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua, Nakuru Jubilee gubernatorial aspirant Lee Kinyanjui and Senate aspirant Susan Kihika were also in attendance.

Assuring citizens of peace and tranquillity, President Kenyatta reiterated that at no time will Kenyans he allow Kenyans to shed blood because of politics.

He urged the church to continue praying for peace and unity of all Kenyans during this electioneering period saying election is a one day event and the country must continue to exist even after the polls.

“I want to assure you there will be peace before, during and after elections. We have to acknowledge that Kenya will be there after election, and long after all of us are gone,” said President Kenyatta.

“Our common belief is that election will come and go but Kenya remains. We will not allow bloodshed to be a feature of these elections,” he added.

Deputy President Ruto thanked the church for organizing peace prayer caravan which has been moving throughout the 47 counties, saying the country would not have achieved much progress without the leading of God.

“We want to thank God for enabling us achieve a lot in the shortest period under the leadership of President Kenyatta,” said Deputy President Ruto.

In his sermon, the leader of the Kingdom Seekers Church Apostle John Kimani Williams challenged all Kenyans to pursue their destiny as the countries success is intertwined in the achievement of all Kenyans.

The President is in Nakuru County as part of his campaign for re-election.