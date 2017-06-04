PS calls for measures to mitigate army worms infestation

By KBC Reporter



The country risks losing 16 million bags of maize worth 50 billion shillings following a fall army worms infestation.

Calling for speedy mitigation measures, Livestock principal secretary Dr. Andrew Tuimur stated that more than 800 million acres under maize crop across the country are at risk of being infested by the destructive worms.

Already 2000 acres have been affected across 25 maize growing areas which accounts for 20% of the 100,900ha under maize plantation this year.

This has already translated to maize farmers registering massive losses with the country forced to continue importing maize until at least next year.

Speaking in Uasin Gishu county while on a fact finding tour of affected farms, livestock principal secretary Dr. Andrew Tuimur called for speedy interventions to curb the spread of the fall worm infestation before it gets out of hand.

Expressing fears of maize farmers registering massive losses, Tuimur said the national government was working closely with the county governments and farmers to ensure they continue fighting the spread of the destructive worms.

Already, the national government has released 325 million shillings that will be used to buy pesticides and knapsack sprayers to be distributed to counties as one way of supporting farmers deal with the worms.