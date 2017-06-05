Ban on plastic carrier bags still in force

By Samuel Musita

Environment Cabinet Secretary Prof. Judi Wakhungu says nothing will make the Government shelve its plans of implementing the ban on plastic bags.

The Cabinet Secretary who was presiding over the marking of World Environment Day at Egerton University said it was time Kenyans learned to live with the idea in order to reduce pollution of environment.

According to Prof. Wakhungu, studies on the subject matter in recent years have indicated that Plastic waste disposed in sensitive ecological areas like marine and residential areas have a direct impact to humans and animals .

Meanwhile, the Council of Governors says county governments are working on ensuring climate change is mainstreamed in all county plans.

The Council’s Chairman Josphat Nanok says the COGl is spearheading development of climate change model laws premised on domesticating the climate change act of 2016.

The marking of the day comes at a time campaigns against the use of plastic bags have heated up after the government in a February 28th gazette notice banned the use manufacture and importation of all plastic bags used for commercial and housing packaging .