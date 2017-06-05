Busia Governor Ojaamong asks EACC to execute its mandate professionally

By KBC Reporters

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has told the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to execute its mandate professionally without accepting political witch-hunt to malign politicians.

Ojaamong is among 12 governors whose names the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission has received from EACC as facing integrity questions.

IEBC has since written to other state agencies to seek more information on the candidates.

Addressing the press in his office on Sunday, the Governor said before his clearance to defend his seat he duly got clearance letters from the CID headquarters and the EACC to confirm that he had no pending integrity issues.

Meanwhile, as IEBC seeks further information and clarification on 106 candidates with alleged questionable integrity to decide on their fate, it may be difficult to bar them from participating in the August polls.

Article 99 of the constitution highlights circumstances under which a person can be disqualified from seeking an elective position.

Clause 2 (g) states that a person is disqualified from being elected a Member of Parliament if he/she is subjected to a sentence of imprisonment of at least six months, as at the date of registration as a candidate or at the date of election or as provided for clause 2 (h), a person is disqualified from being elected if he/she is found to have misused or abused the state office or a public office or in any way to have contravened Chapter six on Leadership and Integrity.

However, article 99 (3) is categorical that a person cannot be disqualified under clause (2) unless all possibility of appeal or review of relevant sentence or decision has been exhausted.