Chinese firms promise more opportunities through Belt & Road Framework

By Eric Biegon in Chengdu, Sichuan

Barely three weeks after the conclusion of the first ever One Belt One Road framework Conference in Beijing, major Chinese companies are conveying their readiness to increase investments in countries which have so far enlisted in the program.

The companies, which are mostly state-owned, are positive that the new structure of engagement will provide a mutually beneficial economic, social, and political climate between the countries involved and China, the second largest economy in the world.

Africa at present is witnessing a rapidly increasing infrastructural and industrial development.

The most notable projects in this area are being undertaken by Chinese companies.

At the close of the Belt and Road Forum, the World leaders who met during the summit resolved to place great emphasis on the problem of backward infrastructure and lack of financing for key projects, especially in Africa.

This past week, perhaps to set the ball rolling, a number of Chinese companies with their headquarters in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, announced plans to expand operations in Africa.

China Railway Engineering Group Company Limited, says it will double its operations in Africa in the next decade. The company is a strong player focusing exclusively on railway construction.

“China Railway No. 2 is an important construction contractor in Africa, and our company is expecting more opportunities to participate in the construction in Africa.” Said Mr. Liao Zhiming, the Managing Director of China Railway No.2 Engineering Group.

This, according to the company’s managing director will help them play the role of deepening the friendship, communication, and cooperation between China and Africa.

CREGC, the third engineering company of China Railway, is however not only involved in railway construction.

Its scope has so far expanded to areas of engineering construction, infrastructure construction, and management, real estate development, international projects and business, survey, and design and consulting, trade and logistics and commercial property development.

The company is keen to establish some of, if not, all projects in these sectors in the continent.

The other firm from Sichuan that is training its eyes on Africa is the Dongfang Electronic Corporation.

Popularly known as DEC, the firm is one of the world’s largest power generating equipment manufacturers and power plant contractors.

The power company is involved in efforts to develop high-efficient clean energy. It boasts a huge capacity to especially develop hydro, thermal, nuclear, gas, the wind and solar power equipment.

The company’s chief executives disclosed that they have identified energy bottlenecks in Africa. In their opinion, Dongfang Electric Corporation has the capacity to bridge electricity insufficiency all across Africa.

The company, just like many observers, holds the view that it will be highly improbable for Africa to realize industrialization as outlined in the One Belt One Road framework under the present state of electricity generation capacity.

Opportunities for local communities

Both companies, however, acknowledge that these projects can only see the light of day through the profound involvement of the local communities in countries where projects will be undertaken.

Over time, Chinese companies operating in Africa have been accused of exporting labor to carry out their projects with little or no impact on Africa and its people.

The China Engineering group chief executive, however, holds a different view. CREGC MD Mr. Liao Zhiming, in fact, insists that numerous training and employment opportunities have so far been created by outbound Chinese firms.

First, he sought to clarify that mega projects being undertaken by the Chinese companies require certain skills which many at times are lacking in local countries.

“At early stages, we use Chinese manpower because of the limited time of completion of projects. It doesn’t mean that we don’t like local labor.” Said Zhiming.

Zhiming says the Chinese companies are forced to train local populations on the project needs. He argues that all workers must understand the required design. And to achieve this, they must first train them.

The China Engineering Group boss gives an example of projects in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia which was carried out by CREGC. He says these projects have largely been done by local people employed in good number.

“In Ethiopia, we signed a three-year contract to complete one of the projects. But to enhance capacity building in the first year, we decided to use the same number of locals vis-a-vis our Chinese skilled workforce in a one plus one model (1 + 1). This is to promote efficiency.” He explained.

This arrangement according to Zhiming is to help get the locals familiar with the projects. In the second year, the official disclosed that half of Chinese workforce was retained in the project while the other half was dispatched back home.

By the third year, only 20 Chinese experts or technicians stayed back in Ethiopia to help complete the project. The 20, according to Zhiming were only retained to help the local technicians as they continued the project.

In this single project, Zhiming says 600 locals had been trained and employed by his company. He insists that this is the model that has been adopted by most Chinese companies which have established operations in the developing world.

“Our government encourages Chinese enterprises to use locals as much as possible to promote local employment.” He says.

The chief executive was however quick to point out that they have a duty to deliver quality work. He says all projects undertaken by Chinese companies have no claim to shoddy work, reiterating that they attach great emphasis to project quality.

“We follow regulations of project quality in China. This is what we transfer to countries we operate in. I am proud to say that projects done by Chinese companies are of high grade of qualification.” He said.

The managers of the two state-owned Chinese firms are adamant that the 21st Century Silk Road Economic Belt will empower populations through numerous opportunities compared to previous cooperation models used by China and its partners.

Under the new Road and Belt economic framework, China sits at the core and Chinese institutions dealing in various fields such as trade, medicine, education, culture, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, industry, finance among others, have been tasked with the obligation to help fast-track and actualize mutual complementarity and common prosperity among countries involved.

