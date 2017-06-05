Council of Governors appeals to nurses following strike

By Samuel Musita

The council of governor’s chair Josphat Nanok is calling on nurses to resume duty saying negotiations that began in December are still on course.

Nanok noted that the negotiating parties between the nurses union and the joint national and county governments already have a draft CBA ready which has already been forwarded to the SRC for guidance.

The draft CBA according to the COG proposes an upward of 40 billion shillings over and above what was approved in the return to work fomula.

Nanok talked as Services in public hospitals across the country remained paralyzed as the nationwide nurses strike kicked off.

Nurses have gone on strike to push for the signing and registration of their collective bargaining agreement.

The Nurses union is expected to make a statement on the same on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, it was pain and agony for patients who turned up to receive treatment in hospitals as nurses kicked off their strike Monday morning.

A spot check in many hospitals in the countries established that many nurses decided to stay away from work, however for those who showed no patient was attended to.

In Baringo county Patients lined up to be treated no nurse attended to them.

The same situation was replicated in Migori where the county level four hospital management decided to suspend the admission of new patients.

This according to a source from the hospital was due to a possibility of the strike dragging on for longer period.