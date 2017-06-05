Elitebet Kenya is the new official sponsor of Ulinzi stars

By Fredrick Muoki

Barely a week after the National Assembly approved recommendations by the House Finance Committee to retain the betting tax at the current 7.5%, betting firm Elitebet Kenya, has announced a multi-million sponsorship deal, with 2010 Sportpesa Premier League champions, Ulinzi Stars Football Club.

As part of the deal, the club will be kitted with jerseys and branded with the logos of the two organizations.

Elitebet Kenya, which has previously sponsored the First Lady’s Half Marathon, now joins the likes of Sportpesa, Betway Kenya and Betika in the list of betting firms that have invested in the Kenya Premier League, a league sponsored by Sportpesa.

Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has expressed optimism in the deal, saying it will be a great motivator for the players as they push forward with their resolve of performing better.

Ulinzi Stars currently sit 3rd on the Sportpesa Premier League log on 24 points, three points behind joint leaders Gor Mahia, and defending champions Tusker FC.