Harambee Stars to leave on Thursday for Sierra Leone

By Fredrick Muoki

National soccer team Harambee Stars is scheduled to leave the country for Sierra Leone this Thursday ahead of their opening fixture of the 2019 AFCON, qualifiers scheduled to be played at the Siaka Stevens Stadium on 10th this month.

Stars squad to Sierra Leone includes Captain and Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder Victor Wanyama, Stars hitman Michael Olunga, South Africa based Brian Mandela, Zambia’s Zesco United trio , David ‘Calabar’ Owino, Anthony Akumu and Jesse Were among others.

Stars are pooled in group ‘F’ alongside, Ethiopia’s Walya Antelopes, Sierra Leone and powerhouse Ghana.

Stanley Okumbi charges will feature in the match ranked 74th in the FIFA World rankings after they moved up four places on 1st of this month.

Stars are ranked 16th in Africa and second in the East