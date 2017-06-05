NASA pitches tent in Machakos

By KBC Reporter

NASA Coalition Principals are currently pitching tent in Machakos County as they seek to solidify their Eastern support bloc.

The leaders led by the coalition’s Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga will be seeking to explain to the locals why they should rally behind NASA, especially after their son Kalonzo Musyoka who was in the race to State House was handed the running mates slot.

NASA leaders visit Machakos at a time there has been some disquiet in the Kalonzo led Wiper party so much that area Senator Johnston Muthama has severed links with Wiper.

It is not clear whether Muthama, who is opposed to Wavinya Ndeti’s candidature for the Machakos Gubernatorial race will attend the meeting.

More details to follow…