President Kenyatta to visit South Nyanza, Western, North Rift regions

By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Tuesday start a week-long meet-the-people tour that will see him visit Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu and Bungoma counties.

The visit to the counties of South Nyanza, Western and Rift Valley regions come immediately after a successful tour of Nyandarua, Laikipia and Nakuru counties where President Kenyatta unveiled key planks of his re-election bid that included free secondary education, scaling up the cash transfer programme for the elderly and people living with disability, increase and expansion of technical training institutes and health cover for mothers after maternity as the next steps in his transformation agenda.

On Tuesday 6 June 2017, President Kenyatta will be in the South Nyanza County of Kisii where he will address citizens at Masimba, Keroka, Keumbu, Jogoo (Kisii town), Nyatieko, Nyakoe, Suneka and Tabaka.

From Kisii, the President will on Wednesday, June 7, head to Nyamira where he will meet and address residents at Ikonge, Ekerenyo, Nyamaiya, Nyamira, Kimera, Magombo, Rigoma and Nyansiongo while in the afternoon he will be in the Western region county of Kakamega.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the Head of State will make an extensive tour of Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties – the country’s grain basket.

The President will be in Trans Nzoia County on Thursday, June 8, before heading to Uasin Gishu County on Friday, June 9, where he will begin by presiding over the Kenya Defence Forces recruits passing-out parade at the Recruits Training School (RTS) in Eldoret in the morning and tour Eldoret town in the afternoon.

The President’s visit will be extended to other parts of Uasin Gishu County on Saturday, June 10.

President Kenyatta will wrap up his week-long visit to the counties of South Nyanza, Western and Rift Valley regions by attending a church service in Bungoma before an extensive meet-the-people tour of the Bungoma county.