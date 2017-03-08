Former Minister J.D. Otiende dies

By Victor Muyakane

Pioneer Education Minister Joseph Daniel ‘J.D.’ Otiende has died.

Otiende died at avenue hospital in Kisumu on Wednesday where he had been receiving treatment for about two months.

He was 100 years old this year.

His death was confirmed by his son Chanzu Maleya as well as hospital staff.

Otiende was among the first group of cabinet ministers appointed by President Jomo Kenyatta upon Kenya’s independence in 1963.

Born in Vihiga County in 1917, Otiende also served as minister for Health and Housing, Culture and Agriculture.