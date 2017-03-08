Kenya in tough pool ‘A’ in Vancouver this weekend

By Buckley Fedha

The Kenya national rugby sevens team has been handed another tough HSBC Sevens World Series assignment as they seek only their second quarterfinal slot of the season.

Having qualified to the main cup quarters only in Cape Town this season, Kenya finds itself in a tough pool ‘A’ in Vancouver this weekend where they play Series leaders South Africa, giants England and Chile.

Kenya faced South Africa and England in the group stages of the 4th leg in Sydney losing 19-12 to England and going down 14-7 to South Africa.

Since lifting the Singapore title last season, Kenya has faced a difficult task in their quest for a second main cup of the ten legged series.

The national team who are 11th on the series standings with 35 points, 72 points behind leaders South Africa, open their Vancouver campaign against England this Saturday then face South Africa and Chile, respectively.