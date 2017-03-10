President Kenyatta to resume development tour of the Coast region on Saturday

By PSCU/Beth Nyaga

President Uhuru Kenyatta will Saturday resume his development tour of the Coast region, which he interrupted today to preside over the pass out parade of 1991 General Service Unit officers at the GSU Training School, Embakasi.

The President returns to the Coast to launch and inspect projects that are aimed at transforming lives through inclusive growth.

The visits are part of President Kenyatta’s tour of many part of the country to meet the people and launch transformational projects implemented through initiatives by the Jubilee Administration.

On Saturday, the President will be in Taita-Taveta County to launch the Bura-Mission Road and to also inspect the Mwatate-Wundanyi road. Roads in Taita Taveta County have been in a dilapidated state for many decades and the provision of funds by the Jubilee Administration to improve the infrastructure in the area is bound to build the community and change the lives of local residents.

In Voi town, the President will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the National Mining Institute at the Taita Taveta University in Voi town where he will also engage with youth in a Town Hall meeting. The President will also commission the Gemstone Cutting and Value Addition Center before launching the National Youth Service cohort programme.

The President will conclude his visit to the county with a rally in Voi.

On Sunday, President Kenyatta will be in Mombasa where he is scheduled to address a rally at Tononoka grounds.

On Monday, the President is scheduled to launch the Kinango-Samburu Road and Mariakani-Bamba Road before addressing a rally in Kaloleni.

He will later inspect Moi Airport –Changamwe Road and will later launch the resumption of the Mtongwe Ferry Services.