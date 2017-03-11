Raila remains man to beat in NASA flag bearer face-off

By Ibrahim Adan

ODM leader Raila Odinga remains the man to beat as the national super alliance prepares to announce its flag bearer to face off with President Kenyatta in the august 8th polls.

This is according to a poll by research firm Infotrak which puts Raila’s popularity at 41 percent with his closest rival Amani’s national congress leader Musalia Mudavadi polling 21 percent.

It is one of the most awaited decision by political pundits, a verdict on who will be NASA‘s flag bearer in the forthcoming polls.

With a special committee mandated with striking a formula, a poll conducted by research firm infotrak has given ODM leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga a head start.

The poll was conducted between 24th February and 2rd March 2017 this year says that the opposition leader remains the most popular across the country with a popularity rating of 41 percent.

Those in support of his candidature say he is the most experienced, most popular and a well-defined political network.

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi comes second with 21 percent with wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka following closely with 18 percent. Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula has 3.0 percent.

Those who vouched for Musalia said that he was humble and visionary while those in support of wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka described him as a peace maker. 15 percent of the 1500 respondents polled were however undecided.