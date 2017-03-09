Jackie Chan: The Cultural Ambassador

By Eric Biegon in Beijing, China

You know him to be a movie star. The martial arts, Kung Fu icon gracing your living room or video show joint (Sometimes accompanied by a Swahili narration done by popular local DJs) in one occasion or the other.

That is how I knew him for a long time too. “Rush Hour” and “Police Story” easily come to mind.

In China, Chan Kong-sang, popular as Jackie Chan represents many things. He is a household name having grown up in his native Hong Kong. His meteoric rise to superstardom has catapulted him into a (political) leadership position.

Here, he is a well-respected person. He sits at the country’s legislature as an honorable delegate.

He takes part in important decisions affecting the Asian economic giant and is a representative at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, CPPCC.

Chan is a national committee member. This institution is the country’s top political advisory body to the government.

You are probably full of questions about my last sentence, but don’t worry, I’ll give you a story about this institution and others later on in my upcoming articles.

A number of journalist colleagues here in Beijing who I interacted with made no secret of the fact that Chan has a great popular appeal among his countrymen and women. His status in the Chinese society enhanced by his fame across the world.

Perhaps this is the reason why he got the appointment for a 4 year term at the country’s legislature.

He is now an ambassador of Chinese culture globally. The movie icon’s explicit mandate is to promote Beijing’s “soft power” to the world.

And this week as the two sessions of Chinese parliament opened its doors, Chan was here to discuss the country’s rich culture dating many generations.

I must say I was privileged to be among a battery of journalists who were here to cover the event. The conference focused on the theme of consolidating cultural confidence and telling stories of China and its people.

As an ambassador, he only has warm words for the culture he represents and he wants to take it to another level. He disclosed that he is looking at ways of combining more cultural elements with his Kung Fu movies.

The 63 year old Chan spoke of a growing appeal of Chinese culture and the need to preserve its traditions.

“The traditional Chinese culture is like a treasury house full of hidden treasures”. Said the award winning actor

This is why he is advocating for the opening up of this culture to the world which he says will benefit the country more.

The world-renowned martial arts actor is of the opinion that letting more Hollywood movies into the Chinese market would put pressure on Chinese filmmakers to boost the quality of their domestic output.

But what does he think of Africa?

“Africa is a friend. I have been to Africa on several occasions. Chinese TV series are very popular in Africa.” He says, with a smile.

Faced with questions about future plans as he continues promotion of Chinese culture globally, he had good news for the continent.

“I hope to cooperate with African media more and more. I love you so much my African friends.” He said as he exited the press center.

Could this be the break many Africans (Kenyans in mind) have been waiting for? Even if just to promote their culture.

