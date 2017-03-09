President Kenyatta mourns independence era minister Joseph Otiende

By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned the death of independence era Cabinet Minister Joseph Otiende.

The President described the late Otiende as “a great son of Kenya who leaves behind an indelible mark for his contribution to the formulation of the policies that guided Kenya’s road to progress after independence.”

President Kenyatta said Mzee Otiende played an integral role in laying down the foundations that shaped many sectors of Kenya.

“Kenyans owe him a debt of gratitude for the role he played in formulating policies that guided and shaped the education sector. He equally played an exemplary role in other ministries he headed in the duration he served as Cabinet Minister between 1963 and 1969,” said the President in his message of condolence.

Mzee Otiende was the pioneer Cabinet Minister for Education, and later headed the ministries of Health, Agriculture, Culture and also Housing.

The President said Kenya has lost a nationalist who fought for independence, and a patriot who selflessly served the country.