BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 03: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona fights for the ball with Mateo Kovacic of Real Madrid CF during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou stadium on December 3, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Barcelona to face rivals Real Madrid in ‘El Clasico’ match

By Kennedy Lang’at

Spanish soccer giants Barcelona will face arch-rivals Real Madrid in a pre-season “El Clasico” match on the 29th July at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States.

The match is part of the International Champions Cup, the annual global exhibition series which features clubs from Europe and around the world. It is the first time Barcelona and Real Madrid have met in North America.

Real Madrid is returning to play in the tournament for the fifth time while Barcelona is making its third appearance in the competition.

 

 

