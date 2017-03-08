Auditor General Edward Ouko sues parliament, President over his removal

By Ben Chumba

Auditor General Edward Ouko has moved to the High Court to stop his removal from office.

Under a certificate of urgency, Ouko is seeking to quash the decision of The Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and House Clerk Michael Sialai to commit a petition seeking his removal before a parliamentary departmental committee.

Through his lawyer, Otiende Amollo, the auditor general Edward Ouko wants the court to bar National Assembly from debating ouster petition lodged by Nairobi Lawyer Emmanuel Mwagonah over alleged abuse of office.

In his application the Auditor General is further seeking to prohibit forwarding of any recommendations to President Uhuru Kenyatta for formation of a tribunal to probe his conduct.

Ouko also wants the court to block the Head of State from acting on recommendations of Parliament pending determination of the suit, arguing that the petition for his removal is fatally flawed and inadmissible.

The Auditor General contends that the process of his removal is unlawful and unfair as it denies him fair administrative action and access to information.