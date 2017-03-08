Ex. Police commissioner Ali denies knowledge of Police anglo-leasing deal

By Lilian Otieno

Former Commissioner of Police Major General Hussein Ali has told the anti corruption court that he was not aware of the modernization project through which the government lost billions of shillings through the procurement of security equipment from a company at the center of the controversial Anglo Leasing E-Cops project.

Appearing before magistrate Felix Kombo, Ali also said he was unaware that the Finance Minister had under the law suspended procurement regulations due to the secret nature of what was being procured.

He said he had not received detailed information from his predecessor when he took over office.

In the matter, former finance minister David Mwiraria, two former permanent secretaries and businessmen Deepak Kamani and Rashmi Kamani have been charged with conspiracy to defraud the government.

The project sought to link all the police stations in the country so as to improve efficiency and collaboration in fighting crime and maintenance of law and order.