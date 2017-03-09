EACC implicates Auditor General over Ksh100M inflated tender

By Kevin Wachira

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission has implicated Auditor General Edward Ouko in the 100M shilling inflated tender for auditing software that was valued at 18 million shillings.

EACC deputy Chief executive Michael Mubea told National Assembly’s finance committee that the Auditor general signed for the payment of 100Million shillings, two months before the contract was awarded.

The commission however failed to prove that the auditor general indeed benefited from the proceeds of the illegal contract.

The Ethics and Anti-corruption commission presented its findings on procurement of audit software at the office of auditor general that cost taxpayers 100million shillings.

EACC deputy CEO Michael Mubea implicated the auditor general Edward Ouko and other 9 officials for overpricing the tender by 82 million shillings and failing to follow procurement laws in the tendering process.

According to the EACC, the auditor general himself awarded the contract to OCI limited irregularly and approved the payment two months before the contract was awarded.

The anti-graft agency has therefore recommended 10 officials of the office of auditor general be charged with abuse of office, engaging in project prior to planning and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

Though the Director of public prosecution has returned the file to EACC demanding further investigations, the anti-corruption officials proved to the committee that part of 100M shillings paid to OCI limited was wired back to officials working at office of auditor general.

Meanwhile, The high court will on Monday make a ruling in a case where Auditor-General Edward Ouko has filed a suit seeking to gag the National Assembly from hearing a petition for his removal from office on allegations of graft.

The court will make a determination as to whether the findings of the parliamentary committee on Trade, Finance and planning will be forwarded to the President or not.

Earlier Thursday Justice George Odunga declined to stop the committee’s proceedings and instead forwarded the case file to another judge.