Philanthropists donate over Ksh11M towards drought mitigation

By PSCU

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta Thursday received over Sh 11 million from more philanthropists touched by the plight of 3 million Kenyans affected by the prolonged drought.

The money was donated by various corporate groups as the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) announced it had so far raised Sh 730 million from both local and International donors for famine relief purposes.

Of this amount, Kenyans have contributed Sh 253 million while the balance has been donated by International bodies and friendly countries.

The KRCS targets to mobilize Sh 1 billion under the current campaign to cushion Kenyans, especially those in the 23 most affected Counties falling under the ASAL region including eight counties categorized as being under the red alert.

Thursday’s financial support handed to the First Lady at State House, Nairobi, came from among others the National Bank of Kenya whose team was led by the Managing Director Wilfred Musau (Sh5m), Pambazuka National Lottery represented by the MD Paul Muchene (Sh2m) and Tegua Chapa represented by Daniel Kimani who gave Sh1 million .

Others donations came from the Chandaria Foundation whose Chairman Manu Chandaria gave Sh500,000. A similar amount was donated by Bidco Africa Limited represented by the chairman Bhimji Depar Shah and the KRCS represented by its Secretary General Dr Gullet Abbas.

Other donations were made by London Distillers whose Director Ms Rita Galot gave Sh 500,000, Riara University Students led by their chairlady Siham Rehman who donated Sh 300,000 and Sh 250,000 from the Financial and Property Consultants represented by their Chief Executive Officer Martin Anthony Dias.

The rest of the donations were presented by Blue Sky Films (Sh 200,000) and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance Staff (Sh130,000) both of whom were represented by Kepsa Chief Executive Officer Ms Carole Kariuki.

The Giants Group of Nairobi Twiga led by its chairman Chetna Desai gave Sh 120,000 while Jijenge Credit Ltd represented by its CEO Peter Macharia topped the kitty with Sh 20,000.

The First Lady thanked all the donors and called on more Kenyans to continue contributing more funds until the situation in the affected areas improves once the expected long rains finally come.

She however reiterated the need for partners to work for permanent solutions in the affected regions.

Dr Abbas expressed fears that unless the expected rains come within the next few weeks, the number of relief-dependent Kenyans could shoot from the current 3-4 million.

He said the money mobilized by the KRCS is spent in a multi-faceted approach including cash transfers, food distribution in some areas, rehabilitation and sinking of new boreholes and providing medicals services to the affected populations across the counties.

Elsewhere, the First Lady hosted 8 top officials of the Johnson and Johnson group where their discussions revolved on issues of collaboration between the global group and the Beyond Zero.

The Johnson and Johnson group operates in various countries of the world and its commercial interests include areas of consumer products, pharmaceuticals and Public Health.

The Johnson and Johnson team who were led to State House by Company’s Group chairperson for Europe, Middle East and Africa (Janssen Pharmaceuticals) Ms Jane Griffiths are seeking collaboration with the Beyond Zero in areas of Public Health, Paediatrics and Adolescent HIV and other concerns over the health of women.

The First Lady thanked the group and told the both teams to figure out the details of the collaboration.