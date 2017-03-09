Governors rule out further negotiations with doctors

By Samson Kitavi

The Council of Governors has ruled out further negations with the striking doctors and termed their request for another shot at talks as time barred.

COG Chairman Peter Munya said the doctors had wasted their opportunity at the negotiating table and only have themselves to blame.

Two days after the government shut the door on further negotiations, the medics are yet to swallow the bitter pill.

The cornered medics had Wednesday pleaded with the government for another chance to conclude the clergy led mediation talks but their cry seems to have landed on deaf ears.

Speaking at the Devolution conference in Naivasha Munya, lay the blame squarely at the doctors’ feet saying their three months strike provided enough time for a consensus to be reached.

And with the public health sector paralysis now on its 95th day Munya has ordered County governments to take stock of doctors who have resumed duty after the Wednesday ultimatum.

In Nairobi, clinical officers marched to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission offices to demand the implementation of their allowances by the Sarah Serem led commission.

Led by the Kenya Union of Clinical officers Secretary General Gibore Maroah, the health workers vowed to camp at the SRC’s offices until their demands are addressed.