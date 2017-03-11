Second leg of Nairobi Junior Swimming Championship ends

By Kennedy Lang’at

The second round of the Nairobi Junior Swimming Championship got underway on Saturday at the Makini Schools with Michael Michuki winning the 100 metres under 12 boys.

Michuki clocked 1 min 26.76 seconds to finish first ahead of Njoroge Maina who finished in the second position clocking 1 min 27.02 secs.

Karanja Maina was third at a time limit of 1 min 29.13 secs.

Kamotho Christine beat the record set by Bianca Lwanya in 2016 and emerged the winner in the 100 meter girls of age 6 and under, in 2 mins 2.13 secs while Nyaga Xidi topped the category of boys under 9 years old setting a new record of 1min 41.31 secs time beating the record set by Muiruri Mugera last year.

Meanwhile, Sankara Achomba from Kitengela International academy won a gold medal in the Kenya schools and colleges taekwondo championship for boys under the age of 7 years old.

This is after humbling his colleague Dylan Ngathi.

The girls under 6 years old category was won by Bridgit Syombua of Machakos Academy.Elsewhere,Alfred Koech and Sofie Cherop are this year’s winners of the ‘Run for the Bibleless’ 10km race for men and women respectively.

The race was held today at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi. Koech clocked 30mins 12.1 seconds.

Alex Ekesa was second while Alex Mari finished third. The ladies 10km race was won by Sofie Cherop who clocked 39mins 25.3 seconds.

She was followed by Sofia Bon’gongo who finished in the second position.