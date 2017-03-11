2 acres of land destroyed by fire in Kieni Forest

By KBC Reporter

Over two acres of forested land was destroyed after a fire gutted sections of the Kieni forest adjacent to the Nyayo Tea Zone.

It took the combined efforts of the Kenyan wildlife service officials and area residents to put out the fire which was spreading fast.

Eye witnesses suspect that the fire could have been caused by either a smoker or from sparks emanating from burning farm weeds from adjacent farms.

Kenya Wild Services (KWS) officers from Kieni forest assisted by locals braved the strong flames to put out the fierce fire.

The residents calling on the government to establish a fire station in Gatundu North noting that the area had no fire extinguishing facilities.

Patrick Murigi, a civil engineer called on the establishment of smoking areas urging Kenyans to be watchful during the dry season as a small fire-related mistake could cause significant damage.